Insider Buying: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Director Buys $933,109.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Farrell acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.27 per share, for a total transaction of $933,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,135. This represents a 15.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.87. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $265.00 price objective on Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Reddit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

