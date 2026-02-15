Insider Buying: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Director Buys $933,109.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) Director Sarah Farrell acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.27 per share, for a total transaction of $933,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,135. This represents a 15.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Reddit stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $214.87. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $725.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.80 million. Reddit had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
- Positive Sentiment: Director Sarah E. Farrell materially increased her stake (large purchases spanning Feb. 10–11, ~50,500 shares cumulatively), an obvious insider vote of confidence that likely helped lift the stock. Reddit soars over 6% after director buys shares worth $7.48M
- Positive Sentiment: Reddit expanded ad distribution/measurement reach via integrations (Shirofune omnichannel ad workflow) that could boost ad demand and make buying Reddit inventory easier for agencies. Shirofune Integration Puts Reddit Ads Directly Into Omnichannel Budget Decisions
- Positive Sentiment: Meltwater earned Official Data Partner status with Reddit, a commercial/data partnership that broadens third‑party analytics and signals enterprise adoption of Reddit content for research/marketing. Meltwater Earns Official Data Partner Status with Reddit
- Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side commentary (Needham and others) highlights strong ad momentum and AI tools as sustainable growth drivers — supportive for sentiment if execution continues. Can Reddit (RDDT) Sustain Its Momentum? Needham Thinks So
- Neutral Sentiment: Reddit is a top searched ticker lately, which increases attention and intraday volatility but is not a direct fundamental catalyst. Investors Heavily Search Reddit Inc. (RDDT): Here is What You Need to Know
- Negative Sentiment: CTO Christopher Slowe sold ~11.5k shares (~6.5% cut to his position), a move markets often view as a cautionary signal when senior tech leadership reduces exposure. SEC filing: Form 4 — Christopher Slowe sale
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage notes a ~46% decline over the past month amid macro headwinds and ad competition; that magnitude of drawdown can pressure sentiment and trigger momentum selling. Reddit Stock Declines 46% in a Month: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Reddit during the third quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.
Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.
Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.
