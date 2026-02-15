Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Director Sells $999,327.42 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $999,327.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. The trade was a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $158.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPR. Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

