Insider Selling: Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Sells $1,215,600.00 in Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $1,215,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 125,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,076. The trade was a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42. Bank First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Analysts anticipate that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 177.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank First National by 17,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank First National in the third quarter worth $908,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First National during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BFC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

