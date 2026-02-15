Insider Selling: Equifax (NYSE:EFX) EVP Sells $1,216,567.53 in Stock

Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Equifax alerts:

Jamil Farshchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 11th, Jamil Farshchi sold 1,167 shares of Equifax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $233,248.29.

Equifax Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.02 and a 12-month high of $281.03. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $250.00 price objective on Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.