Insider Selling: Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Sells $1,160,160.00 in Stock

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,160,160.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,386,273.60. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BFC opened at $146.00 on Friday. Bank First National Corporation has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Bank First National Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank First National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bank First National’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bank First National by 2,452,855.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 490,571 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank First National by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 35,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank First National by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank First National to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank First National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank First National

About Bank First National

(Get Free Report)

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.