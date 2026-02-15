LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LYTS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.15. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $699.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.20.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LSI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 67.8% during the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 284,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 115,124 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $473,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in LSI Industries by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.