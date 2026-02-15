Wall Street Zen Upgrades Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Hold

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B.Riley Securit raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Ichor Stock Up 6.5%

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. Ichor has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,451,735.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,531.52. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,059.83. This represents a 8.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Ichor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ichor this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson raised its price target to $53 and put a “buy” rating on ICHR, lifting investor expectations for upside and supporting the rally. DA Davidson price target raise

DA Davidson raised its price target to $53 and put a “buy” rating on ICHR, lifting investor expectations for upside and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded Ichor to buy and other firms (e.g., B. Riley, Craig Hallum, TD Cowen) have recently issued higher ratings/targets, adding momentum to the stock. B. Riley upgrade

B. Riley upgraded Ichor to buy and other firms (e.g., B. Riley, Craig Hallum, TD Cowen) have recently issued higher ratings/targets, adding momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Research coverage (Seeking Alpha) highlights management’s FY26 growth outlook and capacity expansion in Mexico and Malaysia, plus margin targets (15% by 2H26, 20% longer term) — a constructive operational story for earnings and longer-term valuation. Ichor expanding production

Research coverage (Seeking Alpha) highlights management’s FY26 growth outlook and capacity expansion in Mexico and Malaysia, plus margin targets (15% by 2H26, 20% longer term) — a constructive operational story for earnings and longer-term valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting a “post-trough recovery” provides thematic support but is more contextual than an immediate catalyst. Post-trough recovery piece

Coverage noting a “post-trough recovery” provides thematic support but is more contextual than an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures in the feed show zero shares / 0.0 days — this is almost certainly a data artifact and shouldn’t be treated as meaningful short-seller activity.

Reported short-interest figures in the feed show zero shares / 0.0 days — this is almost certainly a data artifact and shouldn’t be treated as meaningful short-seller activity. Negative Sentiment: Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 53,908 shares (~50% of his holding) in a single transaction (SEC Form 4), which can spook retail investors and introduce near-term selling pressure despite positive fundamental/analyst news. SEC Form 4 — Rohrs sale

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Recommended Stories

