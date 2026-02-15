Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Maximus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

NYSE:MMS opened at $74.75 on Friday. Maximus has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Maximus had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 6.92%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,078.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,732,619.85. The trade was a 0.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $350,746.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,027.28. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,231 shares of company stock valued at $329,521. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc (NYSE: MMS) is a global provider of government services focused on delivering health and human services programs. The company partners with federal, state, and local agencies to administer and manage programs that support individuals and families across various stages of life. Key service areas include eligibility determination and enrollment services for Medicaid, Medicare, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and other public assistance programs, as well as call center operations, case management and program integrity solutions.

