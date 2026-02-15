Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $320.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $427.35 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.48. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.970 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In related news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,883.14. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.