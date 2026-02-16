Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,029,950,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,705,043,000 after buying an additional 610,215 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,664,151 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,417,587,000 after acquiring an additional 548,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,922,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,130,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,137,724 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $827,043,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Adobe from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $263.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.10 and a 52-week high of $464.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

