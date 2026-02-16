Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,750.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. The trade was a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research raised Fiserv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

FISV stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

