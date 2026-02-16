Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $62,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 50,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 376,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $62,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $2,833,385.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 46,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,275 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

