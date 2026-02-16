Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,767 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 307,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,767 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $106,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,666,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,222,000 after buying an additional 90,482 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,887,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,334,918,000 after buying an additional 351,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $1,296,565,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,052,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,056,811,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

NYSE:SHW opened at $368.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.63. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

