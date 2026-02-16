Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Cut by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Generation Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% in the third quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 146.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $417.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $341.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

