Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG is Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s 6th Largest Position

Crow s Nest Holdings LP reduced its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for about 8.6% of Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crow s Nest Holdings LP’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $41,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Transdigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,420.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,584.44.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Kevin M. Stein sold 36,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.79, for a total value of $52,647,295.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $27,422,219.07. This represents a 65.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,429.92, for a total transaction of $5,576,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,712. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,849 shares of company stock valued at $323,054,509. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,286.10 on Monday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,183.60 and a 1 year high of $1,623.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,350.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,342.21. The company has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 20.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 37.420-39.340 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company’s product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset’s life cycle.

TransDigm’s operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

