Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Purchased by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Antero Resources accounts for 4.9% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 91.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.93.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE AR opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.55. Antero Resources Corporation has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $44.01.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.