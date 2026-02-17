Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.5625.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price target on Green Dot and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDOT

Green Dot Trading Up 1.5%

Insider Transactions at Green Dot

NYSE GDOT opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. Green Dot has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $660.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Saturnino Sixto Fanlo sold 13,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $169,617.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 92,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,413.57. This represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Chris Brewster sold 7,969 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $98,576.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 133,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,869.55. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Topline Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 331,817 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 150.0% during the third quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $48,332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Dot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,977,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after buying an additional 1,311,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

(Get Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.