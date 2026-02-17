Colrain Capital LLC Buys 23,940 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Colrain Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up 7.2% of Colrain Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vicor by 13.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vicor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICR. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Vicor to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,250. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,306 shares of company stock valued at $13,743,160. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICR opened at $155.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 1.90. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $177.00.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

