Denali Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $90.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $93.22.

In other news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $884,616.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,713,260.16. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,965 shares of company stock worth $2,352,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

