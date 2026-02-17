Denali Advisors LLC Takes $836,000 Position in Eastman Kodak Company $KODK

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on KODK shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Eastman Kodak presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE KODK opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak Company has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.80 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.47.

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak’s graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.