Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.3333.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07.

In other news, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,082.08. This trade represents a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 2,690 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $121,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,570. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,967. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Spruce Street Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,943,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 148,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

