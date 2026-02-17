Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,654 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $411.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $463.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MU. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.21.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

