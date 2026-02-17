Brokerages Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Target Price at $17.38

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3750.

AFYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.50) on shares of Afya in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Afya to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st.

Afya stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Afya has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $19.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Militia Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Afya by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. operates as a leading provider of medical education and training services in Brazil. The company offers a comprehensive suite of educational programs that span undergraduate medical degrees, residency exam preparation, continuing medical education (CME) and digital learning platforms. Through a network of partner institutions and its own campus operations, Afya supports students at every stage of the medical training continuum, from enrollment in medical schools to ongoing professional development for practicing physicians.

At the core of Afya’s offerings is its undergraduate medical program, delivered through a combination of in-person courses at affiliated campuses and fully digital curricula.

