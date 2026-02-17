Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.2353.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $314.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $327.99.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 63.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

