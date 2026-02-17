Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $600,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.