Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,187 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $642,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 516,559,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,033,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,524,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,615,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,857,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,208,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,151,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,780,875,000 after purchasing an additional 503,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $305.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $349.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.64.

In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock worth $104,383,469. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

