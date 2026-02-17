Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IVV opened at $684.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $690.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $673.79.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

