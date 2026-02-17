Eli Lilly and Company $LLY is NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s 9th Largest Position

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.5% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $482,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 815,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,461,000 after buying an additional 139,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1,692.3% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.2%

LLY stock opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,053.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $910.46.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,200.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.