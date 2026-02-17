Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 190,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.3% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $145,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,222 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $1,040.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $981.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,053.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $910.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 102.94% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.88.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

