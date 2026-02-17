Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $166,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,350 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46,191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 850,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,377,000 after purchasing an additional 848,997 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,069,000 after purchasing an additional 736,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after purchasing an additional 689,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The company has a market cap of $170.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.