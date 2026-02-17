iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Glenview Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 305,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $204,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $684.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $700.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $690.48 and its 200 day moving average is $673.79. The stock has a market cap of $752.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

