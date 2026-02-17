Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,206 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $31,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,421 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

