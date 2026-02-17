Merit Financial Group LLC Has $35.87 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 23,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 49,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $148.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $156.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.