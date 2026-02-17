Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $336.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

