BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in January

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 177,453 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 203,044 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

BGSF Stock Performance

Shares of BGSF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in BGSF by 7,900.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BGSF by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc (NYSE:BGSF) is a provider of comprehensive workforce management and professional staffing services. The company specializes in designing and administering programs that help organizations optimize their contingent labor, direct hire recruiting and managed service solutions. Through an integrated approach, BGSF delivers end-to-end support that encompasses the planning, deployment and oversight of talent across multiple business functions.

BGSF’s service offerings include strategic workforce planning, vendor management, compliance and risk management, onboarding, timekeeping and payroll administration.

