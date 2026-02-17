Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,230 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 39,146 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 98,379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PXF stock opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $74.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,074,000 after purchasing an additional 161,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,588,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,495,000 after acquiring an additional 130,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 372,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after buying an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 444.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 794,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,073,000 after buying an additional 648,623 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

