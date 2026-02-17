Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Short Interest Update

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 507,972 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 580,773 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 289,622 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 15,981.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,317,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,991,000 after buying an additional 1,309,045 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 133.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,429,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after acquiring an additional 817,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 287.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 298.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 212,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,905,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Thermon Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Research raised Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermon Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group, Inc (NYSE: THR) is a global provider of engineered thermal solutions designed to maintain process temperatures, prevent freezing and improve energy efficiency across industrial, commercial and power generation applications. The company specializes in the design, manufacture, installation and service of heat tracing systems, insulation and protective coatings for pipelines, tanks, vessels and other critical equipment.

Thermon’s core offerings include electric heat tracing, steam tracing, custom-engineered control panels, monitoring systems and advanced sensor technologies.

See Also

