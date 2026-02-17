SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 14,003 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 15,998 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 30,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SeaStar Medical Price Performance

ICUCW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. SeaStar Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical, Inc is a medical device company developing dynamic instrument systems that replicate human wrist motion to enhance dexterity in minimally invasive surgery. The company’s technology provides surgeons with “wristed” articulation capabilities via a mechanically actuated linkage, offering a low-profile and cost-effective alternative to traditional robotic platforms.

SeaStar’s signature instrument platform is designed to integrate with existing laparoscopic trocars, enabling a seamless transition for operating rooms accustomed to conventional laparoscopic equipment.

