GFS Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total transaction of $5,614,173.81. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.21, for a total value of $10,439,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,914,730.12. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,064,308 shares of company stock valued at $104,383,469. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $306.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $350.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.