Short Interest in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Decreases By 12.6%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 545,363 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 623,718 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000.

LG Display stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. LG Display has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

