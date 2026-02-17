Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Declines By 12.7%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,544 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 6,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA DON opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,857,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,453,000 after buying an additional 241,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,545,000 after acquiring an additional 29,117 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 1,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,172,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,300,000 after purchasing an additional 83,943 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.