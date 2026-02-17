Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Declines By 12.7%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,544 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 6,348 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 173,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance
NYSEARCA DON opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $56.99.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 27th.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market. The Index consists of companies that compose the top 75% of the market capitalization of the WisdomTree Dividend Index after the 300 largest companies have been removed.
