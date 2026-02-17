Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Drops By 12.7%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 549,057 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 629,218 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 697.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 697.7 days.

NN Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NNGPF opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.55. NN Group has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $84.63.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group N.V. is a Netherlands-based financial services company specializing in insurance and asset management. The company offers a broad range of life and non-life insurance products, pensions, annuities and investment solutions to individual and corporate clients. Through its subsidiary Nationale-Nederlanden, NN Group serves both retail and institutional customers, providing protection and wealth accumulation products designed to meet long-term financial needs.

With origins dating back to 1845, NN Group’s history includes the founding of “De Nederlanden van 1845,” subsequent mergers that formed Nationale-Nederlanden in 1963, and a period as part of ING Group from 1991 until a demerger in 2013.

