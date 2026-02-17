Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Decreases By 12.5%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 298,310 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 340,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 41,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerald

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Emerald by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 57,886 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerald by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 26.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EEX. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Emerald in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

Emerald Stock Performance

NYSE:EEX opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.74 million, a P/E ratio of 159.25 and a beta of 0.64.

About Emerald

Emerald (NYSE: EEX) is a global provider of independent data, news and analytics for commodity, financial and energy markets. The company operates digital platforms that deliver real-time and historical price assessments, market commentary, research reports and risk-management tools. Its subscriber base spans traders, asset managers, corporate hedgers and financial institutions seeking timely intelligence to support trading, risk management and investment decisions.

Serving clients across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Emerald covers a broad range of markets including metals, energy products, agriculture, freight, environmental emissions and treasury benchmarks.

