Short Interest in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Declines By 12.5%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,908,898 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 4,467,915 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,293,701 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 53.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Citigroup downgraded Domo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Domo from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Domo Stock Down 12.0%

DOMO opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. Domo has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Domo has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.050–0.010 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company’s flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

