Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 396,770 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 453,731 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,719 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $126.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Winter & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,426,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after acquiring an additional 164,522 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

