Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Solana ETF (NASDAQ:SOLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,067,785 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 2,363,688 shares. Currently, 21.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,481,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Solana ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Solana ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Militia Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solana ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solana ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solana ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Solana ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Solana ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SOLZ opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Solana ETF has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.14.

Solana ETF Increases Dividend

Solana ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Solana ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st.

​The Solana ETF is managed by Volatility Shares, a U.S.-based investment management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). SOLZ aims to provide investors with long-term capital appreciation through exposure to Solana, one of the fastest-growing blockchain ecosystems. The fund achieves this by investing in Solana futures contracts and/or swaps, without holding Solana directly.

Featured Stories

