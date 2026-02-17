Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 12.5% in January

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,506 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 8,575 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,915 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.97.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is the bank holding company for Kentucky First Federal Savings and Loan Association, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in London, Kentucky. The company offers a comprehensive range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, and local businesses. By maintaining a strong local presence, the organization emphasizes personalized service and relationship banking across its branch network.

On the lending side, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp provides residential mortgage financing, home equity loans, consumer installment loans and commercial real estate and business loans.

