Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,839 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 18,089 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Shares of ILPMF opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

Permanent TSB Group plc is a retail bank headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, primarily serving personal, mortgage and small business customers across the Republic of Ireland. The bank offers an integrated range of financial solutions designed to meet everyday banking needs, including current accounts, savings products and digital banking services. With a focus on customer accessibility, Permanent TSB operates a network of branches and ATMs complemented by online and mobile platforms.

Core lending activities revolve around home mortgages and personal loans.

