Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stake Boosted by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 54,025 shares during the period. Bristol Myers Squibb makes up 4.6% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. MSH Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

BMY stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.04%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

