Glenview Trust Co Buys 22,585 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,585 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 336,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,466,000 after acquiring an additional 221,155 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,672,000 after acquiring an additional 167,722 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,936,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,694,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $298.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $281.18 and its 200 day moving average is $285.61. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.